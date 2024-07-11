Boundary Stone launches free bottomless brunch deal

Boundary Stone Public House in D.C. announced a special offer for customers who take the old credo that ‘the early bird gets the worm’ to heart.

All customers seated before 11:07 a.m. will receive free bottomless brunch cocktails for an hour and a half, so long as they purchase one brunch entree.

"Our love for you burns with the white-hot intensity of a thousand suns - and we wanted to share this passion with a new summer bottomless special," the restaurant said in a cheeky Instagram post.

Boundary Stone Public House has served the people of D.C. with fresh food and drinks since 2011. Popular menu items include the ‘Cheapest Oysters in Town’, ‘The Hangover Burger’ and the ‘PBLT’ (pork belly replaces the bacon).



