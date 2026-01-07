Boundary proposals could impact Virginia school bus service

The Brief Fairfax County’s boundary review is raising concerns over lost bus service. The superintendent says transportation could cost more than $10 million. Key meetings and a final vote are scheduled this month.



Several key meetings are coming up in Fairfax County Public Schools’ boundary review, and one major challenge may be bus transportation.

FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports that Fairfax County, Virginia’s largest school district, is nearing the final stretch of its boundary review process, but a new concern over busing has emerged.

What we know:

Months ago, the district recommended in its boundary review that certain students can remain at their current schools of enrollment regardless of whether they now belong to a different region once newly approved boundary maps take effect.

The local news outlet, Annandale Today, reports that this applies to rising fourth and fifth graders in K-5 schools, rising fifth and sixth graders in K-6 elementary schools, all middle school students and rising 10th through 12th graders at the high school level. This is known as the "Policy 8130 Phasing Amendment."

However, the superintendent has also proposed that FCPS not provide transportation for those students.

This matter was debated at a Dec. 18 meeting. Information submitted by Dr. Reid to the School board estimated that the district would have 2,894 students across 200 schools that could be eligible, requiring 57 additional school bus drivers to the tune of over $10 million.

"I'll just talk about Kent Gardens, which is in Dranesville, which is in my District," said FCPS School Board Vice Chair Robyn A. Lady, "We're spending close to a million dollars to phase those students who were reboundaried two years ago. That's a lot of money for one school's phasing. When you look at this broader boundary work that we're doing — that we're going to do in perpetuity, every five years, it's not something we can fund."

Other board members pushed back, raising study and equity concerns.

"I'm really concerned that this will allow only our students with means to be able to access the phasing, and it's becoming an opportunity for the privileged and so, that is my concerns," said Mason District Representative Dr. Ricardy Anderson, "and I do realize that Dr. Reid had shared some data with us last time that this would cost $10 million, and my concern is — rather my position is that I think that's premature because one: we don't know what the boundaries are yet. Two, we don't know which students will elect to not participate in their new boundaries, so I feel like there's another number out there to be had."

What's next:

For parents: several important meetings are coming up.

Thursday, Jan. 8, at 7 p.m.: Superintendent Reid will present her recommended boundary changes to the school board during its regular meeting.

Saturday, Jan. 10, at 10 a.m.: A public hearing on the boundary study will be held at Jackson Middle School. Parents wishing to speak must register in advance.

Thursday, Jan. 22, at 7 p.m.: The school board is scheduled to vote on the proposed boundary changes.

Fairfax County Public Schools, the largest system in Virginia, is required to review school boundaries every five years.