Booting, towing resuming in DC on Wednesday

The District’s Department of Public Works will begin booting again on Thursday, July 1.

The city suspended the enforcement program during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Ticketing resumed in D.C. on June 1.

Tickets can range from $25 to $1,000.

You are eligible for booting if you have two or more unsatisfied parking or photos enforcement tickets that are 60 days old.

If you believe your vehicle has been towed, you can call (202) 541-6083.

If your booted vehicle has been towed, you should be able to reclaim it at the Blue Plains Impoundment and Storage Facility at 5001 Shepherd Parkway, Southwest between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m.

Review more details about the city’s booting and towing enforcement program.

