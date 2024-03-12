Bomb threat cleared in Northwest DC, roads reopened
WASHINGTON - The Metropolitan Police Department has resolved an early bomb threat in Northwest, D.C.
Police reported several road closures during the bomb threat investigation. The following streets listed below were closed during the investigation and have since been reopened:
- 600 Block of Massachusetts Ave
- 6th Street between Mass Ave and H Street
- I Street between 6th and 7th Street
- H Street, between 6th and 7th Street
- 7th Street between Mass Ave & H Street
The incident has been cleared.
