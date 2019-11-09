Boil water advisory to last through Saturday in Arlington after water main break

article

The boil water advisory in effect in Arlington County will last through Saturday, county officials say.

Officials had hoped to lift the advisory Saturday after a water main break Friday morning near Chain Bridge Road.

But officials say they are still waiting for water test results. They hope to lift the advisory Sunday morning.

A Boil Water Advisory is also in effect in upper Northwest D.C. The alert is impacting around 100,000 people across the region.

DC Water says its water quality team needs to undergo two rounds of "all clear" testing results. The first round will be on Saturday and the second on Sunday.

Water officials say the earliest the advisory will be lifted in the District is around noon Sunday.