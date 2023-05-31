Boil water advisory lifted for northeast DC neighborhoods

Officials with DC Water have lifted the boil water advisory lifted for northeast D.C. neighborhoods.

A weekend water main break triggered the boil water advisory for neighborhoods including Fort Lincoln, Woodridge, and Langdon.

"DC Water issued the boil water advisory as a conservative measure to protect public health, and we sincerely appreciate our customers' patience while we took necessary precautions to ensure the safety of the tap water we deliver," officials said.

Tests confirmed that drinking water meets all water quality safety standards. DC Water says they tested water samples from multiple sites in the affected area and has verified that there is no risk of water contamination from the loss of pressure in some portions of the distribution system.

Customers residing in the previously affected area should take the following precautions before returning to normal water usage:

Run the cold water taps for 10 minutes (if water was not used at all during the advisory).

Discard food or ice prepared with water that was not boiled during the advisory.

Consult the owner’s manual to find out how to sanitize appliances and home filtration systems if used during the advisory.

An interactive mapatdcwater.com is available for residents. You can also call the 24-Hour Command Center at 202- 612-3400 to verify if your address was in the affected area.