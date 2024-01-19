Boil water advisory issued for parts of Northwest DC

D.C.Water has issued a boil water advisory for certain customers in the Northwest area.

Residents are strongly advised not to drink or cook with tap water without boiling it for a minimum of one minute.

The advisory comes amidst concerns about potential contamination, and D.C. Water is taking precautionary measures to ensure the safety of its customers. The affected areas are urged to follow these guidelines until further notice.

On Friday, the agency said it was investigating the cause of the low pressure in Northwest D.C. Numerous customers in Wards 3 and 4 are apparently impacted.

D.C. Water officials state that the earliest the boil water advisory could be lifted is Sunday, Jan. 21. They are actively working to address the issue and conduct necessary tests to guarantee the water's safety.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 5 for updates.