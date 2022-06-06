Body of missing boater recovered from James River

Police in Henrico County, Virginia have found what they believe is the body of a second missing boater.

Sarah Erway's body was found Monday morning in the middle of the James River. She and Lauren Winstead went missing on Memorial Day after going over a dam on a paddleboarding trip.

Winstead's body was recovered by search and rescue crews last week.

2 women missing after group on rafts, paddleboards went over dam in James River

The discovery of the body concludes a week-long multi-agency search for Winstead and Erway's bodies, after a group of boaters went over Bosher's Dam.

"Law Enforcement Officials plan to work closely with the State's Medical Examiner's office to confirm the identity of the person recovered Monday morning. Our thoughts are with the families who lost loved ones during this tragic incident," Henrico Police said in a statement.