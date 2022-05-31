2 women missing after group on rafts, paddleboards went over dam in James River
RICHMOND, Va. - Officials in Virginia say two women are missing after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River.
Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather
WWBT-TV reports that 12 people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon.
One of them managed to get out of the river and reach a nearby house for help.
SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE
Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more.
But Segal said two women in their 20s are unaccounted for despite a very thorough search. They planned to keep looking Tuesday morning.
Advertisement
© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.