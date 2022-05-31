2 women missing after group on rafts, paddleboards went over dam in James River

Officials in Virginia say two women are missing after a group of people in rafts and on paddleboards went over the Bosher Dam on the James River.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

WWBT-TV reports that 12 people were involved in the accident Monday afternoon.

One of them managed to get out of the river and reach a nearby house for help.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Assistant Fire Chief Jeffrey Segal said kayakers in the area helped rescue nine more.

But Segal said two women in their 20s are unaccounted for despite a very thorough search. They planned to keep looking Tuesday morning.

Advertisement

© 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.