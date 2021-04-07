Expand / Collapse search

Body of fallen USCP officer Billy Evans escorted to funeral home

By FOX 5 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX 5 DC

WASHINGTON - Law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer William ‘Billy’ Evans to the funeral home Wednesday.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

Body of fallen USCP officer Billy Evans escorted to funeral home

Law enforcement officers escorted the body of&nbsp;fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer William ‘Billy’ Evans&nbsp;to the funeral home Wednesday.

The procession left the Washington, D.C. Office of the Medical Examiner at around noon en route to Falls Church.

Body of fallen USCP officer Billy Evans escorted to funeral home

USCP Officer William "Billy" Evans (Photo: USCP)

THEIR DAD WAS THEIR HERO": FAMILY OF FALLEN USCP OFFICER BILLY EVANS RELEASES STATEMENT

Evans was killed Friday during an attack outside the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Evans will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.