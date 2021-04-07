Body of fallen USCP officer Billy Evans escorted to funeral home

Law enforcement officers escorted the body of fallen U.S. Capitol Police officer William ‘Billy’ Evans to the funeral home Wednesday.

The procession left the Washington, D.C. Office of the Medical Examiner at around noon en route to Falls Church.

USCP Officer William "Billy" Evans (Photo: USCP)

Evans was killed Friday during an attack outside the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced Evans will lie in honor in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda.