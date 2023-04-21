Body of 4-year-old boy recovered from Garrett County pond

The body of a four-year-old boy was recovered from a Garrett County pond Thursday several hours after he was reported missing.

Authorities say Fox Piper was reported missing from a home on Temperance Way in Oakland, Maryland around 7:15 p.m.

Maryland State Police say family members reported last seeing him around 6:30 p.m. on the front porch of their home.

Law enforcement agencies in the area joined the search for Fox. His body was discovered in a pond located a short distance from his home around 10 p.m.

The case remains under investigation at this time.