Body found in burning car in Laurel identified as DC teen

A body Anne Arundel police found in the backseat of a burning car three months ago, has been identified as a D.C. teenager.

On Tuesday, police revealed that they now believe Marquette Knight, 17, was the person who was discovered shot to death in a field near the Tribeca Trail in Laurel on Sept. 27.

At the time, firefighters had to extinguish the flames in the car before first responders found the victim, who was unidentifiable because of severe burns.

After an autopsy was performed by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore a few days later, the cause of Knight's death was determined a homicide.

Detectives are still asking anyone with any information regarding this incident to contact them at 410-222-4731 or the TipLine at 410-222-4700. So far, no suspects have been announced.