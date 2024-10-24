BMW stolen with cats inside, crashed and abandoned in DC

article

A car theft in Washington, D.C., has left a woman without her vehicle and still searching for her three missing cats.

Paige Levenberg reported to authorities that her car was stolen Thursday afternoon while she was in the process of moving to Virginia.

Levenberg told police she had left her vehicle running in the area of Newton St NE and 26th St NE around 3:30 p.m. as she briefly stepped away. Upon returning, she saw the car being driven down the street.

According to the police report, the suspect crashed the stolen car and later abandoned it in an alley in Southeast D.C., dumping Levenberg's belongings from the vehicle. The two cats that were inside the car at the time of the theft have not been found.

Levenberg has since filed a police report with the Metropolitan Police Department. Authorities are investigating the incident and are asking anyone with information about the stolen vehicle or missing cats to come forward.

No arrests have been made at this time, and the investigation is ongoing.