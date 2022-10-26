Blues Alley fire: Flames damage historic Georgetown jazz club

Firefighters battled flames at D.C.'s historic jazz club Blues Alley Tuesday night.

The fire was reported around 6:30 p.m. in the 1000 block of Wisconsin Avenue. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze without any injuries being reported.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ DC Fire and EMS @dcfireems

The club opened its doors in Georgetown in 1965 and has hosted jazz greats such as Dizzy Gillespie, Sarah Vaughan, and Charlie Byrd.

"Blues Alley will not be defeated," wrote owner Harry Schnipper in a tweet. "Blues Alley survived the pandemic and Blues Alley will survive this set back."

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.