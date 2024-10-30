Blue pumpkin basket meaning ahead of Halloween 2024

Halloween is right around the corner and trick or treaters could be sporting a blue-colored pumpkin instead of an orange one. Here's why.

The story behind the blue pumpkin bucket and why you may see it around this Halloween season.

The blue pumpkin bucket is used to signal that a child may have autism or a sensory processing disorder. If a child knocks on your door, and they are holding a blue pumpkin, they may be non-verbal. The pumpkins have been spotted in stores and can also be purchased online.

This method can be helpful to all who celebrate and something to keep an eye out for.