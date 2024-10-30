Blue pumpkin basket meaning ahead of Halloween 2024
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Halloween is right around the corner and trick or treaters could be sporting a blue-colored pumpkin instead of an orange one. Here's why.
The blue pumpkin bucket is used to signal that a child may have autism or a sensory processing disorder. If a child knocks on your door, and they are holding a blue pumpkin, they may be non-verbal. The pumpkins have been spotted in stores and can also be purchased online.
This method can be helpful to all who celebrate and something to keep an eye out for.