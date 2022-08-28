Blue and Silver line Metro service restored after person struck by train at Foggy Bottom, WMATA says

A person being struck by a train in Northwest, D.C. caused major delays along Metro's Blue and Silver lines Sunday morning, according to authorities.

According to Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority officials, the incident happened around 8:30 a.m. Sunday at the Foggy Bottom station.

Officials say the person was hit after intentionally jumping in the path of a train. That person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The incident caused several delays along the Blue and Silver lines throughout the morning, as trains were single tracking between the Foggy Bottom station and the stations at Clarendon and Arlington Cemetery.

Service has since been fully restored to both the Blue and Silver lines.