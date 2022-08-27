Off-duty FBI officer involved in shooting near I-295 in DC, authorities say

A shooting Saturday in Northeast, D.C. involving an off-duty FBI police officer is under investigation, multiple authorities confirm.

According to the Metropolitan Police Department, the shooting happened around 1:30 p.m. at the intersection of Hayes Street and Kenilworth Avenue, Northeast, near I-295.

FBI officials released a statement to FOX 5 saying that the department is reviewing the shooting.

The statement adds that "the FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our personnel seriously. In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under investigation by the FBI’s Inspection Division. The review process is thorough and objective, and is conducted as expeditiously as possible under the circumstances."

The officer involved in the shooting has not been identified, and officials have not said what led up to the shooting.

No injuries have been reported as a result of the shooting.

As a result of the shooting, I-295 North was shut down for a period Saturday afternoon. It has since been reopened.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 5 for updates as they become available.