BlerDCon 2024: Black nerd convention brings cosplay, food trucks, and star guests to Arlington

Rejoice blerds, BlerDCon is returning to the DMV for the fourth consecutive year.

BlerDCon celebrates "blerd," or black-nerd culture, and spotlights diversity in the geek community.

The convention highlights blerd culture through presentations, video game tournaments, and music.

BlerDCon will also bolster other attractions, including the largest food truck rally of any convention in the country, where guests will have access to 16 different food trucks.

The biggest draw of the convention is the multiple cosplay contests that take place throughout the weekend. Cosplayers will compete in various contests, such as the craftsmanship contest or the cosplay fashion walk.

Judges will select cosplays to take home cash prizes and one lucky winner will be chosen as the Black Cosplayer of the Year.

The winner will receive a $500 cash prize and the chance to represent BlerDCon at other conventions.

In 2021, the convention stirred controversy after a white attendee won the cosplay contest for the second time in four years.

BlerDCon will also host multiple panels and include celebrity guest appearances from prominent Black actors, including Ahmed Best from "The Mandalorian" and Atandwa Kandi from "Black Panther."

Attendees will also be able to take pictures with guests and receive autographs.

The convention will take place in Arlington at the Hyatt Crystal City from July 12-14.

Organizers are urging guests to come in their best cosplays and bring items for celebrity guests to sign.

Guests of all ages and backgrounds are welcome.