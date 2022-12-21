Blankets cover west lawn of U.S. Capitol to bring attention to homelessness issue

The Homeless Memorial Blanket Project is underway on the west lawn of the U.S. Capitol, a nationwide push to collect handcrafted blankets for the homeless.

The blanket display covers 9,000 square feet with at least 500 blankets representing all 50 states, Puerto Rico and D.C.

This homelessness issue is not unique to D.C. – It’s a regional and nationwide issue as well.

Organizers say volunteers in each state made 100 blankets, providing 10 for the Capitol lawn display and donating another 90 to programs in their area.

The blankets that are part of the Capitol display will also go to homeless families.

The main goal of the project is to get people thinking about homelessness and housing this holiday.

You can visit the display in person, or you can see it online.