19-year-old charged after fight, shooting in Blake HS parking lot

The Brief A Silver Spring man was charged with assault after a fight in the Blake High School parking lot ended with one teen shot. Djibia Gombo, 19, was arrested on Thursday and charged with assault. Police believe the gun went off during the fight.



A 19-year-old Silver Spring man was arrested on Thursday and charged after a fight in a high school parking lot ended with a teen student being shot.

19-year-old charged for Blake High School fight, shooting

What we know:

Djibia Gombo was arrested and charged with assault on Thursday, Montgomery County Police announced.

The backstory:

The fight and shooting happened on Wednesday, April 29, in the Blake High School student parking lot. Just before 11:30 a.m., officers and school security were called to the parking lot after reports of a large fight.

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The officers got there, broke up the fight, and detained Gombo. They also recovered a gun, which police said was dropped during the fight.

Later, police found out that a 17-year-old boy was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. Investigators said they believe the teen was shot during the fight at the school.

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to figure out exactly how the shooting happened. As of Thursday, officials said they believe the gun went off during the fight.

Following the shooting on Wednesday, Montgomery County Public Schools Superintendent Thomas Taylor said that the fight broke out because of an "unwelcome, uninvited" adult coming onto campus, but it's not clear if Gombo is believed to be that adult.

What's next:

Gombo is awaiting a bond hearing Thursday, and is being held at Montgomery County Central Processing. Investigators said that more charges could be coming.

Officers asked anyone with information about the shooting to contact the department at 240-773-5500.