Blair High School stabbing suspect’s brother arrested after bringing knife to school

The day after a student was arrested for stabbing a classmate at Blair High School in Silver Spring, the suspect’s brother was also taken into custody after bringing a knife to school, FOX 5’s Stephanie Ramirez reports.

Montgomery County police responded to the school on Monday after a student was stabbed during a fight outside the building.

The suspect left the school grounds, but his parents later brought him back to the school, where police took him into custody.

Police have since identified the suspect as 16-year-old Maycol Coyoy. They say he is being charged as an adult for crimes including attempted second-degree murder, first-degree assault and reckless endangerment. Coyoy is currently jailed without bond.

The victim’s injuries were not life threatening, police say.

According to school officials, the victim is now recovering at home.

On Tuesday, officials sent a letter to the school community indicating that a knife had been recovered from a second student, and that he had also been taken into custody by police.

