Suspect in custody after stabbing near Blair High School in Silver Spring

A suspect is in custody after a stabbing near Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring on Monday morning, Montgomery County police say.

Both the suspect and the victim are students at the school, according to police.

Montgomery County schools officials say the stabbed occurred during a fight around 10:01 a.m.

According to the school, the suspect left school grounds after the incident, but was later returned by their parents.

They say the victim’s injuries are not life threatening.

Neither the suspect, nor the victim have been identified.

Representative Jamie Raskin delivered a statement regarding the incident via Twitter.

