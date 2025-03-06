Bladensburg man arrested, charged with murder in infant's death

The Brief Bladensburg man arrested and charged with murder in the death of an infant he was babysitting. Autopsy revealed the infant suffered a head injury and rib fractures, ruling the death a homicide. Matasaran faces murder and child abuse charges and is being held without bond.



What we know:

Authorities have arrested and charged a Bladensburg man with murder in the death of an infant he was babysitting.

On September 23, 2024, 36-year-old Terron Christopher Matasaran was watching the 7-month-old boy while the baby's mother was at work. Charging documents identify Matasaran as the boy's godfather.

Bladensburg man charged in infant's death

Investigators say Matasaran called the infant's mother, claiming the boy had fallen from the bed while he was out of the room. The mother rushed home, called 911, and began CPR until first responders arrived. The infant was pronounced dead at the scene.

Autopsy rules death a homicide

An autopsy by the medical examiner’s office revealed the infant had suffered a head injury and rib fractures, and the manner of death was ruled a homicide.

On March 4, 2025 officers from the Montgomery County Police Task Force, along with the U.S. Marshals Capital Regional Fugitive Task Force, arrested Matasaran at his workplace in Bladensburg.

Suspect held without bond after arrest

What's next:

He faces murder and child abuse charges and is being held without bond at the Montgomery County Central Processing Unit.

Terron Christopher Matasaran (Montgomery County Department of Police)