Billy Dee Williams comes to DC for Awesome Con

Famous for his role as Lando Calrissian in the "Star Wars" franchise, Billy Dee Williams will be a celebrity guest at the 10th annual Awesome Con this weekend.

Williams said he is looking forward to attending the event, which is taking place June 16-18 at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Northwest.

"It’s always a great deal of fun for me because it really allows me to meet a lot of people who’ve given me a lot of support throughout the years," Williams told FOX 5.

Williams was one of the first Black actors to have a speaking role in a "Star Wars" movie and has opened the door for more Black representation in science fiction movies in Hollywood. Williams said when it comes down to his role, it’s not about race.

"I don’t think in terms of race, I think in terms of creating a bigger-than-life kind of character," he said.

In January, Williams is expected to release his biography "What Have We Here?" with Penguin Random House.

Williams told FOX 5 his secret to having such a long and illustrious career in Hollywood: "I never take myself too seriously."



