Bill to add more public restrooms at District parks introduced by DC councilmember

A DC Council member is proposing a bill to address the number of public restrooms in District parks.

Councilmember Brooke Pinto's proposed legislation would improve the current public restrooms in public parks and require all new and substantially renovated parks that are one acre or more to have a public restroom.

READ MORE: National Park Service to clear homeless encampment at DC’s McPherson Square

Pinto says the current availability of public restrooms hurts people experiencing homelessness, pregnant people, people with young children and people with gastrointestinal issues.

The bill purports to ensure that all public restrooms are well maintained either by a third-party provider or park staff.

The mayor's office also recognizes the issue. Last May, Mayor Muriel Bowser's working group on public restrooms proposed three potential sites for a 24/7 public restroom: Dupont Circle, Starburst Plaza and Union Station.

READ MORE: Catholic school students kicked out of Smithsonian museum in DC over pro-life beanies

The public was invited to comment on that proposal, but the period for comment ended last June. The working group's website says they are still reviewing those comments.

The announcement from Pinto's office doesn't include details on how the restrooms would be paid for, only saying that it would come from grant money.