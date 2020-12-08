Bill Nye breaks down importance of mask wearing through science

"Masks work."

That's the message behind a viral internet video made by one of America's favorite scientists and D.C. native Bill Nye.

The video, which has accumulated nearly 14 million views and 4 million likes on Tik Tok, shows "The Science Guy" using physical models of virus particles to demonstrate how they travel in droplets and get caught in the fibers of a face mask.

Bill Nye explains the importance of wearing a mask to combat COVID-19 in viral Tik Tok video. (Photo: @billnye on Tik Tok)

"This is not that hard to understand, everybody," he says. "That's why we have rules about wearing a mask."

Nye also shows a map of the United States, saying that data shows the parts of the country that aren't consistently and regularly wearing masks are seeing high numbers of COVID-19 cases.

"So, everyone please wear a mask," Nye says.

Health experts and government officials have been calling for individuals to mask up throughout the pandemic. Recently, the CDC called for universal mask-wearing and urged Americans to wear face masks indoors amid an alarming surge in COVID-19 cases around the country.