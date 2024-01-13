Bill Hayes, 'Days of Our Lives' star, dies: reports

article

Actor Bill Hayes, a longtime "Days of Our Lives" cast member, has died, according to several reports.

His agent told BBC that Hayes, 98, died Friday surrounded by family.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the passing of our beloved Bill Hayes. One of the longest-running characters on Days of our Lives, Bill originated the role of ‘Doug Williams’ in 1970 and portrayed him continuously throughout his life," a spokesperson for ‘Days of Our Lives’ told PEOPLE on Friday.

Hayes remained in the role of Doug Williams, a "colorful" convict and lounge singer, off-and-on through 2023. He met his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, on set and shared an on-screen kiss with her in July 1970. Four years later, they married in real life, People reports, then had a second wedding on-screen in 1976 when their TV characters tied the knot. The same year, they appeared together on the cover of Time magazine.

"He and his wife, Susan Seaforth-Hayes, remained the foundation of the Williams-Horton family spanning more than 50 years," the ‘Days of Our Lives’ statement continued.

In 2018, Hayes and Seaforth-Hayes, who played Julie Williams on the show, were honored with the Daytime Emmys’ Lifetime Achievement Award.

Hayes was born in Harvey, Illinois, in 1925, and got his start as a musician with a hit song, "The Ballad of Davy Crockett," BBC reports.

He is survived by Seaforth-Hayes and his son William Foster Hayes IV.