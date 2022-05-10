Bill extending security protection to family members of Supreme Court justices clears Senate

A bill extending security protections to immediate family members of U.S. Supreme Court justices has cleared the Senate.

Download the FOX 5 DC News App for Local Breaking News and Weather

The legislation comes amid protests over a draft leak showing the court could overturn Roe v. Wade.

The bipartisan bill introduced by Republican Senator John Cornyn of Texas and Democratic Senator Chris Coons of Delaware is called the Supreme Court Police Parity Act.

It would expand protections from the Supreme Court Police to the immediate family members of Supreme Court justices.

"Threats to the physical safety of Supreme Court Justices and their families are disgraceful, and attempts to intimidate and influence the independence of our judiciary cannot be tolerated," said Senator Cornyn in a press release ahead of the bipartisan vote.

"If the families of supreme court justices have the same profile and exposure as the highest ranking officials in our government, they deserve the same level of protection," Senator Coons added.

This comes in the wake of the leak draft opinion by Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito indicating that the court is prepared to overturn Roe v. Wade.

It has spurred protests around the country, including at the homes of conservative supreme court justices.

Monday night the group ShutDownDC held a vigil outside the Alexandria home of Justice Alito. Over the weekend, pro-abortion rights protesters gathered outside the home of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and Chief Justice John Roberts in Chevy Chase.

While protests have been largely peaceful, law enforcement officials have braced for potential security risks.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 5 DC ON YOUTUBE

Last week, an 8-foot-tall, non-scalable fence was installed around parts of the Supreme Court building, and crews set up concrete jersey barriers blocking the street in front of the court.

If the Supreme Court Police Parity Act becomes law, it would formally allow the Supreme Court of the united states police to provide around-the-clock protection to family members, in line with the security some executive and congressional officials get.

Advertisement

The bill now needs approval from the house before heading to President Biden's desk.