Supreme Court Leak: Police prepare for possible demonstrations amid Roe v. Wade controversy

The U.S. Capitol Police are preparing for possible demonstrations after a leaked draft majority opinion from the Supreme Court indicated the court was poised to overturn Roe v. Wade, a landmark ruling in the 70s that paved the way for legalized abortions, in certain cases, across the country.

USCP released this statement after the draft was leaked:

"We are working closely with our partner law enforcement agencies to prepare for any potential demonstrations in the area of the Supreme Court, including adding additional officers in the area."

In the opinion, Justice Samuel Alito says the 1973 landmark decision guaranteeing constitutional protections of abortion rights, must be overruled. The opinion was written in response to the Mississippi case, which bans most abortions after 15 weeks of pregnancy.

No draft decision in the court's modern history has ever been publicly disclosed while the case was still pending.

If Roe v. Wade is overturned, it would remove the federal guarantee of abortion protection and allow each state to set its own rules.

Barriers were set up in front of the steps of the Supreme Court Building Monday as authorities anticipated crowds in response to the report on abortion rights.

Young adults held rosaries and prayed aloud; others waved signs that read "Bans off my body," and "I am the pro-life generation." And the thumping sounds of a large drum provided a soundtrack for the scene.

In an email to FOX 5, a spokesperson for the SCOTUS said, "The Court has no comment."

The Supreme Court is expected to rule on the case before its term is up in late June or early July.