Biggest Powerball jackpot in Maryland lottery history claimed

The largest prize in the history of the Maryland lottery has finally been claimed.

The lotter announced on Wednesday that the winning ticket – worth $731.1 million – was sold at Coney Market in Lonaconing, Md.

The winner have decided to remain anonymous. The "Power Pack" – as they reportedly call themselves – chose the $546.8 million lump cash sum option.

The winner told lottery representatives that they checked the ticket "about a half dozen times" in disbelief, saying "This can’t be right, I’m going to work."

The winner told lottery officials they have no plans to change their lifestyles, but want to invest the money to take care of their families and positively impact their communities.