Big Ten begins daily antigen testing ahead of start to fall sports

The Big Ten begins daily antigen testing of all fall sports athletes, coaches and staff Wednesday.

The conference plans to open its football season the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and hopes daily testing will mitigate the risk of outbreaks and decrease the probability that a few positive tests will gut rosters when contact tracing sends players into 14-day quarantines.

The Big Ten is taking an especially cautious approach with those who do test positive: The earliest an athlete will be able to return to game competition is 21 days after a positive diagnosis, and following a cardiac evaluation and clearance from a cardiologist.

The University of Maryland said the Terrapins will play a nine-game conference-only season. The school is preparing to begin the season with no fans in attendance.

