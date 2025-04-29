Big Lots to reopen stores, including 10 Virginia locations

The Brief Big Lots is planning to reopen 132 stores next month. On the list are locations in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina. Shoppers can expect "remodeled stores" according to Big Lots' new owner.



Big Lots is planning to open 132 stores in May, including locations in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

The backstory:

Big Lots had 1,300 stores when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2024. The company announced the closures of 315 stores around the same time.

In December 2024, Big Lots struck a deal with

Variety Wholesalers Inc. that saved hundreds of stores from closing.

In newly reopened stores across the country, customers can expect "remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories," according to Variety Wholesalers.

Variety Wholesalers CEO Lisa Seigies said in a statement the company was "thrilled to bring the Big Lots! Brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family."

"We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community," she said. "We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build toward the grand opening celebration in the fall."

By the numbers:

Big Lots is planning to reopen ten Virginia locations, eight West Virginia locations and 27 North Carolina locations.

Virginia:

Chesapeake

Chester

Fredericksburg

Front Royal

Martinsville

North Chesterfield

North Prince George

Waynesboro

Winchester

Yorktown

West Virginia:

Beckley

Bridgeport

Charleston

Elkins

Fairmont

Martinsburg

Oak Hill

Princeton

North Carolina:

Belmont

Burlington

Clemmons

Dunn

Elizabeth City

Elkin

Fayetteville

Gastonia

Greensboro

Greenville

Hickory

Kinston

Lexington

Lincolnton

Mocksville

Mooresville

Mount Airy

Newton

Roanoke Rapids

Rocky Mount

Selma

Shelby

Southport

Statesville

Wake Forest

Wilkesboro

Wilson

Other reopening locations include:

Alabama (7)

Florida (5)

Georgia (11)

Indiana (1)

Kentucky (9)

Michigan (5)

Mississippi (1)

Ohio (14)

Pennsylvania (13)

South Carolina (8)

Tennessee (10)

See all locations on Big Lots' website.