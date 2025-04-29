Big Lots to reopen stores, including 10 Virginia locations
WASHINGTON - Big Lots is planning to open 132 stores in May, including locations in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.
The backstory:
Big Lots had 1,300 stores when it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in September 2024. The company announced the closures of 315 stores around the same time.
In December 2024, Big Lots struck a deal with
Variety Wholesalers Inc. that saved hundreds of stores from closing.
In newly reopened stores across the country, customers can expect "remodeled stores, a large selection of closeout deals and new merchandise categories," according to Variety Wholesalers.
Variety Wholesalers CEO Lisa Seigies said in a statement the company was "thrilled to bring the Big Lots! Brand back to life by offering more deals than ever, lots of famous brands and a new apparel department for the entire family."
"We’re opening stores quickly so we can serve the community," she said. "We know the stores won’t be perfect to start, but each week we’ll add more new products as we build toward the grand opening celebration in the fall."
By the numbers:
Big Lots is planning to reopen ten Virginia locations, eight West Virginia locations and 27 North Carolina locations.
Virginia:
- Chesapeake
- Chester
- Fredericksburg
- Front Royal
- Martinsville
- North Chesterfield
- North Prince George
- Waynesboro
- Winchester
- Yorktown
West Virginia:
- Beckley
- Bridgeport
- Charleston
- Elkins
- Fairmont
- Martinsburg
- Oak Hill
- Princeton
North Carolina:
- Belmont
- Burlington
- Clemmons
- Dunn
- Elizabeth City
- Elkin
- Fayetteville
- Gastonia
- Greensboro
- Greenville
- Hickory
- Kinston
- Lexington
- Lincolnton
- Mocksville
- Mooresville
- Mount Airy
- Newton
- Roanoke Rapids
- Rocky Mount
- Selma
- Shelby
- Southport
- Statesville
- Wake Forest
- Wilkesboro
- Wilson
Other reopening locations include:
- Alabama (7)
- Florida (5)
- Georgia (11)
- Indiana (1)
- Kentucky (9)
- Michigan (5)
- Mississippi (1)
- Ohio (14)
- Pennsylvania (13)
- South Carolina (8)
- Tennessee (10)
See all locations on Big Lots' website.
The Source: This story includes information from Big Lots and previous FOX 5 DC reporting.