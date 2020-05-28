Big changes coming as Northern Virginia malls reopen their doors on Friday

New safety measures are emerging as Northern Virginia prepares to move into phase one and reopen businesses tomorrow. Malls are preparing to open their doors as well, including Potomac Mills, and there will be big changes for employees and shoppers.

Changes include limiting the number of shoppers on the property, sanitizing high-touch areas, and encouraging shoppers to take their temperatures before coming inside the mall.

Malls opening include Potomac Mills, Pentagon City, Springfield Town Center (partially), Fair Oaks and Manassas Mall (partially).

Simon Properties, which operates Potomac Mills, says changes will also include offering shoppers infrared thermometers once inside.

This information is posted on their website. Simon also operates the Fashion Center at Pentagon City mall.

We’re told free masks and hand sanitizing packets will also be available and Simon employees must all wear face masks and take frequent breaks for hand washing.

While Simon makes no mention of requiring masks for shoppers, Governor Ralph Northam’s mask mandate goes into effect tomorrow so it would likely be required inside the mall.

Seating arrangements in the food court have also been drastically reduced to promote social distancing.

Children’s play areas, rides and more will remain closed.

Simon Properties says customers could be asked to wait in their cars based on the mall’s capacity.

Also, we’re told on site security staff will enforce and remind customers to social distance.

Social distancing signage will also be in place as a reminder and PSAs playing on screens throughout the mall.

There will also be dividers placed at entryways allowing one way in and out.

