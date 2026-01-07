Big changes ahead for Capitol Heights Metro station after new redevelopment plan announced

The Brief Major changes are coming to the Capitol Heights Metro station in Prince George's County. Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Metro General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled a sweeping redevelopment plan Tuesday. Leaders said the project represents a long-overdue shift toward transit-oriented development, and a renewed commitment to the nearby communities.



A major transformation is coming to one of Prince George’s County’s key Metro stations.

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore and Metro General Manager Randy Clarke unveiled a sweeping redevelopment plan Tuesday at the Capitol Heights Metro Station, aimed at bringing new housing, retail, and long-term investment to the Blue Line corridor.

Standing at the center of what is now largely parking lots and asphalt, leaders said the project represents a long-overdue shift toward transit-oriented development, and a renewed commitment to communities that have historically been overlooked.

Moore said that for far too long, this has been acres and acres of asphalt. "This is what transit-oriented development looks like — it’s not just about transit or housing. It’s about community. It’s about giving people pride in the place they call home and not just moving people to opportunity, but moving opportunity to the people."

Moore called the Capitol Heights station "the heartbeat of the Blue Line corridor," adding that the corridor itself plays a critical role in the future of Maryland.

A major redevelopment

What's in store:

The project will be led by Atlantic Pacific Companies, selected to develop the large-scale, mixed-use site adjacent to the station.

The plans include:

320 new affordable housing units

10,000 square feet of retail space, including options for groceries, coffee, and neighborhood services

A walkable, community-focused design centered around public transit

Prince George’s County Executive Aisha Braveboy said the development reflects a broader effort to bring equity and investment to the communities along the Blue Line.

"We are going to treat Capitol Heights, Seat Pleasant, and the areas along the Blue Line corridor that have not been invested in with the dignity and respect they deserve," Braveboy said.

Addressing Maryland’s Housing Crisis

Dig deeper:

State housing leaders emphasized that the project comes at a critical moment for Maryland, as housing affordability continues to push residents — especially young people — out of the state.

Maryland Secretary of Housing Jacob Day noted that between 2015 and 2022, the number of homes available for sale in Maryland dropped by 64 percent, driven in part by rising interest rates.

"We want young people to build their lives here and bring their talents to this state," Day said. "But they won’t stay if housing is out of reach."

State leaders say nearly 44 percent of young people in Maryland have considered leaving due to housing costs.

Maryland Delegate Tiffany Alston called the project a turning point for communities along the Blue Line.

"These communities have been overlooked and neglected for far too long," Alston said. "For this investment to truly be impactful, it had to start here — and we are grateful that leaders listened."

What Happens Next

Looking ahead:

With a developer now selected, the project will move into the design, permitting, and community engagement phases. Officials did not announce a groundbreaking date but emphasized that work is moving forward and the project is not expected to be delayed.

Leaders say community input will play a central role as plans are finalized — with the goal of transforming Capitol Heights Metro Station from a sea of parking into a vibrant, transit-connected neighborhood hub.