Biden visits Maryland ice cream shop

By Sammy Krimstein
Published  July 30, 2025 4:18pm EDT
Joe Biden
    • Former US President Joe Biden was spotted Monday in Kensington, MD to grab his favorite sweet treat.
    • Biden is a notorious lover of ice cream, and has been photographed all over the country making stops to grab the tasty dessert throughout his political career.
    • Biden ordered a double scoop of chocolate and vanilla, along with a chocolate milkshake.

KENSINGTON, Md. - Notorious ice cream lover and former US President Joe Biden was spotted in Kensington, MD at a Baskin-Robbins to grab a scoop of his favorite dessert on Monday. 

Biden has made his love for ice cream well-known throughout his political career, frequently making stops at ice cream parlors all over the United States. His order in Kensington consisted of a double scoop of chocolate and vanilla, along with a chocolate milkshake, according to the Moco Show. 

Kensington’s Baskin-Robbins location is one of the longest established in Montgomery County, and has been owned and operated by Ashwin Dalsania since 1993, according to the Moco Show. 


 

