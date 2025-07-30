Biden visits Maryland ice cream shop
KENSINGTON, Md. - Notorious ice cream lover and former US President Joe Biden was spotted in Kensington, MD at a Baskin-Robbins to grab a scoop of his favorite dessert on Monday.
Biden has made his love for ice cream well-known throughout his political career, frequently making stops at ice cream parlors all over the United States. His order in Kensington consisted of a double scoop of chocolate and vanilla, along with a chocolate milkshake, according to the Moco Show.
Kensington’s Baskin-Robbins location is one of the longest established in Montgomery County, and has been owned and operated by Ashwin Dalsania since 1993, according to the Moco Show.