Biden visits Hagerstown Volvo plant to tout September job numbers

President Joe Biden visited the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown Friday afternoon to mark National Manufacturing Day and tout the latest job numbers.

He toured the automobile plant's assembly areas and spoke to workers about the resurgence in American manufacturing and how the Inflation Reduction Act is lowering the cost of everyday items like utility bills and drug prices for people.

"This is National Manufacturing Day, and it's starting to mean something again … When we celebrate workers. We're the backbone of the economy of this country. Not a joke," Biden said. "Where's it written that it says America can't be the leading manufacturer in the world again? I'm here at this Volvo plant to thank the workers and management for building heavy-duty engines, transmissions, axles for trucks and buses, and parts of electric vehicles for the future."

He also thanked Maryland Representative David Trone for his efforts in expanding Interstate 81. The congressman — who is in a heated race with Republican Neil Parrot to serve Maryland's 6th District — boasted about the 10 million jobs the U.S. Labor Department says have been created since Biden took office.

"More jobs at this point than any other President in history – but, more importantly, we are here to celebrate the millions more that will be created," Trone told the crowd. "President Biden gets stuff done. He puts people over politics. As we stand here today, we tell the American people: this is just the beginning."

"President Biden’s visit to our Hagerstown location highlights the importance of manufacturing to our U.S. economy and helps encourage people to pursue a career in manufacturing," said Marcus Minkkinen, general manager at the Volvo Group Powertrain Operations in Hagerstown. "Our site offers great jobs in a modernized facility that is transforming the transportation industry."

The labor market slowed hiring some in September, but the economy added 263,000 jobs, according to the Labor Department. That's 50,000 less position than the 315,000 jobs that were reported in August, as September's unemployment rate fell to 3.5%.

Biden also used his speech in Hagerstown to warn voters that if Republicans take over Congress during the midterm elections, all the economic gains Democrats have made so far will be wiped out.

