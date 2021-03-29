Biden says 90% of adults will be eligible for COVID vaccine in 3 weeks

article

President Joe Biden announced on Monday that the "vast majority" of Americans will be eligible to get their first COVID-19 vaccination shot by April 19.

"I'm pleased to announce that at least 90% of all adults in this country will be eligible to be vaccinated by April 19, just three weeks from now, because we have the vaccines. For the vast, vast, majority of adults, you won’t have to wait until May 1," the president emphasized.

CDC director warns of 'impending doom' as virus cases, hospitalizations rise

Biden also announced that he’s directing his administration to ensure there is a vaccine site within five miles of 90% of all Americans by the same date.

Biden touted that "we’re on track this week, just 10 weeks after I became president, to achieve nearly 75% of Americans over the age of 65, getting at least one vaccination shot. When I took office on Jan. 20, that number was 8%"

And his message to those 65 and older: "seniors, if you've not gotten your shot yet, get it this week."