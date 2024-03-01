Expand / Collapse search

Biden OKs US air drop aid into Gaza after Palestinians killed by Israeli troops

Israel Defense Force provides update on Gaza massacre

The Israeli military released aerial video showing an incident Thursday in Gaza City, where the Hamas-run Health Ministry reports more than 100 people were killed. The Health Ministry said Israeli troops opened fire on a crowd of Palestinians waiting for aid. Israel said the video shows there was a stampede, as Palestinians in desperate need of aid rushed to the trucks that were carrying food. Israel Defense Forces Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari provided an update on the incident.

WASHINGTON - President Joe Biden on Friday announced plans for the U.S. to implement air-dropping humanitarian aid into Gaza, following the killings of dozens of Palestinians by Israeli soldiers. 

Biden announced the mission while hosting Italian Premier Giorgia Meloni on Friday.

Biden announced the long-considered mission after at least 115 Palestinians were killed and more than 750 others were injured, according to Gaza’s Hamas-run health ministry, on Thursday. 

The killings happened when Israeli troops opened fire as huge crowds raced to pull goods off an aid convoy. 

Biden said the air drops will begin in the "coming days," adding that the U.S. was looking into more ways to bring much needed aid into the region and to help ease the suffering of Palestinians. 

"In the coming days we’re going to join with our friends in Jordan and others who are providing airdrops of additional food and supplies" and will "seek to open up other avenues in, including possibly a marine corridor," Biden said.

IDF refutes Hamas aid massacre claims

The Israeli military released aerial video showing an incident Thursday in Gaza City, where the Hamas-run Health Ministry reports more than 100 people were killed. LiveNOW from FOX's Josh Breslow spoke with Avraham Levine an Intelligence Analyst with Alma Research Centre.

Aid flowing to Gaza is nowhere nearly enough," Biden continued. "Now, it’s nowhere nearly enough. Innocent lives are on the line and children’s lives are on the line. We won’t stand by until we get more aid in there. We should be getting hundreds of trucks in, not just several."

Israel said many of the dead were trampled in a stampede linked to the chaos and that its troops fired at some in the crowd who they believed moved toward them in a threatening way. Biden announced while hosting Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni at the White House.

RELATED: Israel-Hamas cease-fire, hostage deal could happen by next Monday, Biden says

Earlier this week, Biden said he was optimistic that a cease-fire deal could be reached by early next week but he acknowledged that Thursday's massacre may set a deal back. 

"We’ve been working and hopefully we’ll know shortly," Biden said.

The Associated Press contributed to this story. It was reported from Los Angeles. 
 