Biden, Harris to speak at Prince George's County community college Thursday

article

President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are set to appear in Maryland to speak at a Prince George's County community college Thursday.

The event is their first together since Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race and endorsed Vice President Joe Biden.

According to the White House, they plan to discuss lowering costs for the American people and building up the middle class – a key talking point for Harris as she continues to campaign.

While Harris is polling lower on economic issues compared to former president Donald Trump, she's starting to lead among national averages and in several swing states.