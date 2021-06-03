Bicyclist struck, killed by vehicle in Alexandria section of Fairfax County

Authorities say a bicyclist was struck by a vehicle and killed Thursday in Fairfax County.

The incident happened around 11:45 a.m. at Telegraph Road and Franconia Road in the Alexandria area.

Police say the driver remained at the scene.

Drivers can expect closures in the area along Telegraph Road. The incident remains under investigation at this time.