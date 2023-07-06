Bicyclist killed in Fourth of July hit-and-run crash in DC

A bicyclist was killed Wednesday after police say he was struck by a hit-and-driver in northeast D.C. on July Forth.

Authorities say a man was riding his bike westbound in the 900 block of Eastern Avenue around 12:34 a.m. Tuesday when the driver of a black Mercedes, heading the opposite direction, crossed the double yellow line and drove into oncoming traffic.

Police say the Mercedes was traveling at a high rate of speed when it struck the bicyclist. The Mercedes did not stop and fled eastbound on Eastern Avenue.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Police have not yet released his identity.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact police at 202-727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.