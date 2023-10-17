Bicyclist in critical condition after struck by vehicle near Dupont Circle in DC

Authorities say a bicyclist is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle early Tuesday morning in northwest D.C.

Police say the man on the bike was riding near Connecticut Avenue and L Street near Dupont Circle around 12:45 a.m. when he was struck. He was transported to the hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Officials say the man was not wearing a helmet. The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

The investigation is continuing.