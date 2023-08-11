Bicyclist critically injured in hit and run

A bicyclist was critically injured in a hit-and-run early Friday morning.

Police say they received a call around 3:19 a.m. Friday for a major crash in the 1400 block of 18th Street NW.

A bicyclist was hit by a vehicle, which did not remain on the scene. Police say there is no description of the vehicle or the driver at this point. An adult male was transported to an area hospital in critical condition.

The area around 18th St NW and P St NW was closed during Friday morning's commute due to a heavy police presence.

