Beyoncé's ‘Renaissance’ tour coming to FedExField

Beyoncé has announced dates for her 2023 "Renaissance" world tour, and DMV fans can get tickets to see her right here at home.

The world-renowned artist will be performing at FedExField in Landover, Maryland in August 2023.

The tour will start in May in Sweden. Her U.S. dates begin July 12 with a show in Philadelphia.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift announces "The Eras Tour," but no dates planned for DC, Maryland or Virginia

Beyoncé’s "Break My Soul" reeled in record and song of the year nominations, while "Renaissance" netted an album of the year nod. With Jay-Z also earning five nods this year, each spouse now holds the record for the most-ever Grammy nominations at 88 apiece.

You can see the full list of tour cities on Beyoncé‘s website.