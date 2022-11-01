Taylor Swift announces "The Eras Tour," but no dates planned for DC, Maryland or Virginia

While many Swifties are rejoicing in the news that Taylor Swift is heading out on "The Eras Tour" starting March 18th, local swifties are disappointed to learn she won't be performing anywhere in the DMV.

The closest fans in the DMV will come to seeing the superstar would be by driving to Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field for her dates on May 12th and 13th, which also feature opening acts Phoebe Bridgers and beabadoobee.

The tour will also make stops in Chicago, New York, Los Angeles - all at large stadiums that are home to NFL teams. Since the Washington Commanders' FedEx Field is considered one of the least liked stadiums in the country, it likely wasn't an option.

Tickets for the Philadelphia shows go on sale Friday Nov. 18th at 10am.