Beware of 'Kidnapping Scam,' Fairfax County police warn

Scammers are targeting people with phone calls pretending to be a kidnapped loved one, according to police.

It's been dubbed the "Kidnapping Scam," and Fairfax County police issued a warning to residents Wednesday as part of their "Fraud Awareness Week."

The scammers call people's phones pretending to be a family member asking for help. The caller claims they've been injured, and their voice typically sounds odd.

Police say if you receive the call, hang up and give your loved one a ring. If you need help locating them — call police.