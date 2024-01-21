'Beverly Hills 90210' actor David Gail dies at 58

article

Actor David Gail, known for his roles on "Beverly Hills, 90210" and the "General Hospital" spinoff "Port Charles," has died. He was 58.

Gail’s sister, Katie Colmenares, confirmed his death in an Instagram post on Saturday, writing, "There’s barely been even a day in my life when you were not with me by my side."

"Always my wingman always my best friend ready to face anything and anyone w me the bears will never be the same but I will hold you so tight every day in my heart you gorgeous loving amazing fierce human being missing you every second of every day forever there will never be another," she said in the heartfelt post.

Pete Ferriero, host and producer of the "Beverly Hills, 90210" podcast, also shared the news of Gail's death in uploaded clips from Gail's appearances on his show.

"In memory of David Gail. Here are a few stories he shared when he joined the podcast," the podcast's Instagram page said.

His cause of death has not been publicly identified.

Gail, a Tampa, Florida, native, was born in 1965, according to his IMDB page. Some of his earlier credits include appearances on "Growing Pains," "Doogie Hoswer," "M.D.," and "Murder, She Wrote."

He gained widespread recognition as Dr. Joe Scanlon in "Port Charles" and Stuart Carson — Brenda Walsh’s (Shannen Doherty) one-time lived fiancé — on "Beverly Hills, 90210."

Gail's last credit listed on IMDB is "Blacksad: Under the Skin."