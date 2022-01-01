Betty White's 100th birthday celebration film will release as planned

Betty White passed away just 17 days shy of her 100th birthday, but her fans will still get the chance to celebrate her centennial.

Fathom Events announced plans last month to show a film titled "Betty White: 100 Years Young — A Birthday Celebration" on Jan. 17. After her death on New Year’s Eve, Fathom mourned White’s death and announced it would move forward with its plans to distribute the movie.

"We will go forward with our plans to show the film on January 17 in hopes our film will provide a way for all who loved her to celebrate her life—and experience what made her such a national treasure," producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said.

Betty White visits the Smithsonian National Zoological Park on May 18, 2012, in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images)

The entertainment group called the film a "celebration of America’s sweetheart," an opportunity to remember White’s life and career.

"It’s a time to come together and enjoy Betty's classic moments on The Golden Girls, SNL, Hot in Cleveland, The Proposal, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show, among others," the producers said. "Drawing from her final interview, this film provides a backstage look at her career, and insights into what was most important to her."

The producers said they developed a great love and admiration for White during the many years they worked with her.

"We are thankful for the many decades of delight she brought to everyone. Betty always said she was the ‘luckiest broad on two feet’ to have had a career as long as she did. And honestly, we were the lucky ones to have had her for so long," they said.

The film, which runs 1 hour and 40 minutes, offers a "revealing glimpse" into the actress’ life, including behind-the-scenes on set, working with her office staff and entertaining at home.

Special guests include Ryan Reynolds, Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Lin Manuel- Miranda, Clint Eastwood, Morgan Freeman, Jay Leno, Carol Burnett, Craig Ferguson, Jimmy Kimmel, Valerie Bertinelli, James Corden, Wendy Malick and Jennifer Love Hewitt.

This story was reported from Atlanta. Kelly Hayes contributed to this report.