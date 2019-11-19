Bethesda woman attempted to kidnap child, pushed down child's grandfather, police say

A Bethesda woman is facing a host of charges after she allegedly violently pushed a 76-year-old man, and grabbed his granddaughter, dragging her into a nearby store on Woodmont Avenue.

Montgomery County police responded to the 7000 block of Woodmont Avenue around 6:50 p.m. on Monday.

They say the grandfather was holding hands with the granddaughter when Yashica Terry, 39, approached them.

According to police, Terry pushed the grandfather and then grabbed the 4-year-old child.

Terry allegedly pulled the girl into a nearby store, while the grandfather cried out for the child.

When police entered the store, they reportedly found Terry hiding with the child behind a clothing rack, where the suspect had been yelling at the employees and threatening them.

Montgomery County police say 39-year-old Yashica Terry of Bethesda was arrested for child abduction, kidnapping, and first-degree assault.

Police say Terry told them she “felt the vibe between the male and child was off.”

The grandfather was taken to a local hospital to receive treatment for serious, but not life-threatening injuries.

Terry is being held without bond.

