Bethesda doctor charged with illegally prescribing Adderall, Xanax, Suboxone

A Bethesda doctor has been charged with illegally selling multiple prescription drugs out of her practice.

According to the Justice Department, 47-year-old Anissa Maroof was indicted by a grand jury on Feb. 28 and was arraigned on April 1.

She’s facing seven counts of dispensing or distributing controlled substances outside the usual course of professional practice and one count of maintaining a drug-involved premises.

Prosecutors say between 2021 and 2022 Maroof, who was authorized to prescribe controlled substances, wrote illegal prescriptions at least seven times for Adderall, Suboxone and Subutex, and Xanax.

The indictment also alleges that from January 2019 to June 2022, Maroof maintained her practice in Bethesda for this specific purpose.

If convicted, Maroof faces a maximum sentence of 30 years for all the charges.

The FBI and DEA participated in the investigation. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Christopher M. Sarma and Adam K. Ake.



